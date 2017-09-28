© Civil Protection Greece
Flood damage in Samothraki, Greece September 2017.
Over 270 mm of rain in 3 hours fell on the northern Aegean Sea island of Samothraki, Greece, causing severe damage roads, cars and buildings, including a health centre.

Images showed streets buried in mud and flood debris over 1 metre deep. Power and drinking water supply has been cut and schools closed. Greek Civil Protection said the city hall and health centre have suffered some of the worst of the damage on the island. However, no deaths or injuries have been reported.

Authorities have declared a state of emergency and teams from Greece's military and civil protection have been deployed to help with recovery efforts.

The heavy rain began to fall on Monday 25 September and continued into the early hours of Tuesday, 26 September. Meteo Greece said that their automatic weather station at Samothraki reported 273.4mm of rain in 3 hours and 309mm in 8 hours.

On Wednesday, 27 September, a storm brought damaging winds and some rain to areas around Thessaloniki, Greece, according to local media.