Snow continues to fall over the Colorado high country, with some areas in the state receiving as much as 8 inches of snow.according to Open Snow estimates. Cameras at Breckenridge and Arapahoe Basin ski resorts show a dusting of snow in the high elevations of Summit County.Here in the southern Front Range, the Pikes Peak Ranger District does not have an estimate for snow totals at the summit, since the road is closed beyond Glen Cove and summit cameras are covered in ice. At Glen Cove, rangers estimate that 2 to 3 inches fell overnight Wednesday into Thursday.