Louisiana Republican state representative Kenny Havard is pushing a bill most Americans should be able to get behind.He wants his state to stop subsidizing the New Orleans Saints football team after watching 10 players sit during the National Anthem on Sunday.Anybody have a problem with that?I'd hope not. After all, we're talking about taxpayer cash."This is anot fully by the state, but it is, so we have all the right to defund that," Republican state representative Kenny Havard stated. "I totally agree with their right to protest and I think it just needs to be done somewhere else. They can do it in the streets, they can do it on Sunday mornings... They can do it wherever they want, but not during our national anthem. I think it's disgraceful."State Republican Rep. Valarie Hodges, a member of the House Appropriations Committee, also asked for the Saints' state benefits to be looked over by the Legislature's Senate and House budget committees because of the players' protest.Team owner Tom Benson stands to earn nearly $200 million from Louisiana taxpayers due to increased revenue from the Superdome, plus over $140 million in rental payments from property he owns.That's not all.Another $10 million from the state will go to Benson as a bonus for bringing the Super Bowl to the Pelican State. Also, Benson will get $2.6 million in tax breaks while earning $40 million from private rent payments on another property.Havard's bill, if passed, will finally get the NFL to open their eyes when it comes to players disrespecting the flag.