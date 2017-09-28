Society's Child
'Rioting, obstruction, battery': Antifa leader and California middle school teacher arrested again
Victor Skinner
EAG News
Wed, 27 Sep 2017 15:46 UTC
University of California-Berkeley students with the group Patriot Prayer held a rally on campus alongside Berkeley College Republicans on Tuesday to protest a canceled "Free Speech Week," which allegedly fell apart because of bureaucratic demands from school officials, according to a letter from a lawyer representing the organizers.
The student group Berkeley Patriot worked with conservative firebrand Milo Yiannopoulos to host the Free Speech Week, an event set for this week featuring several conservative and controversial speakers who were previously blocked from speaking on campus.
The speakers, including Yiannopoulos, faced fierce opposition from left-wing anti-fascist radicals who destroyed vehicles, attacked police, and ultimately convinced administrators to cancel events so someone didn't get killed.
The same radicals were out in force Tuesday, when campus conservatives rallied at the intersection of Telegraph Avenue and Bancroft Way, and they resorted to some of the same violent tactics, the Berkeleyside reports.
Conservative students "were quickly drowned out by protesters from By Any Means Necessary (BAMN) and Refuse Fascism, who rallied there to oppose the other side's presence. Both sides then marched down Telegraph, and three people - including prominent BAMN activist Yvette Felarca - were arrested, to cheers from the right," the news site reports.
The 47-year-old teacher at Berkeley's Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School faces charges of rioting, obstruction, and battery, and was last listed in Santa Rita Jail, held on a $20,000 bail.
Felarca, of Oakland, is currently facing a federal charge of inciting a riot after she was allegedly caught on video punching an alleged neo-Nazi during a rally in Sacramento last year.
Many folks called on the district to terminate Felarca after that incident, but district officials refused. Her arrest Tuesday didn't change her employment status.
"The Berkeley Unified School District said, regarding teacher Felarca, it is 'monitoring developments in this case. Should an occasion arise for the District to take action, we will respond in an appropriate manner, in keeping with federal law, the California Education Code and the BUSD collective bargaining agreement with our teachers,'" according to the Berkeleyside.
"BUSD said Felarca is a part-time employee who 'worked her normal hours today.' No further information was provided."
Others arrested on Tuesday face charges of possession of body armor, carrying a banned weapon and participating in a riot, CBS Sacramento reports.
At least one student on campus told the Los Angeles Times he's had his fill of campus protests, and just wants to go to class.
"I didn't know any of this sh*t was happening. I had no idea. I don't leave my house. I don't like this place, it's way too political for me ...," said David Marquis, a 24-year-old senior from Miami. "I have no idea what they're protesting, or why they're protesting, or anything like that. But if you look at them, it's ridiculous.
"You got a guy with purple hair and a f***ing light sabre talking about Hitler. It's hard for me to take any of this seriously," he said. "The only impact this has on me is now I have more work to do last minute, cause I could not go to math class today, and I get f***ed over on my midterms. That's about it.
"I don't respect any of this. I think this is all ridiculous."
