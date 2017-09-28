Wild Care staff is working to save a rare tropical seabird found Tuesday at LeCount Hollow Beach in Wellfleet, after it wasaccording to a statement from the wildlife rehabilitation hospital.Wild Care received a call about what was originally believed to be an injured gannet at the oceanside beach but it turned out to be the first masked booby to ever touch down on Massachusetts soil, officials said."Much to our surprise, the bird was not a gannet, but instead was a species of booby (a tropical relative of the Northern Gannet)," Stephanie Ellis, Wild Care's executive director, said in the statement. "The bird is very thin, weak and is experiencing respiratory discomfort likely due to a fungal infection. The bird's condition is grave, but we are providing supportive care and keeping it comfortable at this time."according to the statement from Wild Care.While there have been breeding attempts on Dry Tortugas in Florida and in Hawaii, it is not commonly seen in North America, the statement says.Brown boobies have been seen more frequently in northern waters, although they are normally found no farther north than southern Florida, Faherty said.Wild Care asks the public to refrain from calling about the bird or trying to drop in to see it."Wild Care is not open to the public, and stabilization of this bird is critical at this time," Ellis said.Faherty said he saw the bird Tuesday evening and it was showing spunk.Other birds also were blown inland by Jose and the center urges anyone who finds a bird in distress to call its hotline at 508-240-2255.