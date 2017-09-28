The deviation of the average daily air temperature from the climatic norm on September 25, 2017 according to the data of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia (translated by google)
A new record low temperature was registered in Omsk today.

The mercury plummeted to -6.2 degrees C, breaking the previous record for the date of -4.5C, which was set more than 60 years ago in 1955.

Temperatures in the area are abnormally cold, running 5-10 degrees C below the climatic norm.

http://www.meteo-tv.ru/news/Kommentarii-sinoptika/Na-Urale-i-v-Sibiri-chuvstvuetsya-priblizhenie-zimy/
http://hmn.ru/index.php?index=1&ts=170926110001

Thanks to Matin Siebert for these links

"Looks like it started the cold record season," says Martin.