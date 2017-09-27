Nearly 50 dolphins have washed up dead on the Gulf Coast this year. That number is concerning scientists at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies.The 47th dead dolphin was found this morning east of Fort Maurepas Pier in Ocean Springs. According to the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies, the female dolphin that died weighs about 340 pounds, measuring over seven feet long.Marine experts say the cause may be due to environmental changes. Dr. Moby Solangi said, "We've had a lot of rainfall in June and elsewhere, a lot of freshwater coming in. We've had some of these hurricanes that have disrupted the habitat and then we have this huge dead zone at the mouth of the Mississippi River which is the largest in the history."Marine experts say they're working to better understand the cause of the dolphin's death. To report a stranded dolphin call the Institute's rescue team at 1-888-SOS-DOLPHIN.