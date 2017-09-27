© Medyan Dairieh / Global Look Press

A Leicester pharmacist whoclaimed the terrorists were "not bad people" as he tried to "radicalize" the youngster, a court heard.Zameer Ghumra, 38, is also alleged to have taught the primary school-aged child and one other how to "survive a bomb attack" and fight with knives. Nottingham Crown Court heard the man, who denies committing a terrorist offence, "brainwashed" them.He also instructed the boys not to associate with non-Muslims and told them to encourage other people to travel to Syria to fight for the terrorist group, the court heard. He rewarded them with candy to keep them on-side.Ghumra, who is, is on trial accused of disseminating "terrorist propaganda" in the form of a graphic Twitter video on his mobile phone between January 2013 and September 2014.When he was asked by one of the children how anyone could do something so "disgusting" as they had seen in the beheading video, the prosecution said Ghumra replied:Ghumra allegedly had online conversations with Anjem Choudary, the hate preacher convicted of urging Muslims to support IS in a series of talks posted on YouTube. Ghumra is said to have described Choudary as a "good man" to the children.Prosecutors claim Ghumra tweeted a Choudary statement before his arrest, which said: "If they're martyred, they receive paradise. If they're not martyred, they're killing the enemy - win /win."The prosecution told the court that after Ghumra's arrest in September 2015, a computer was seized showing 1,600 search results for terms including "survival knives" and "bushcraft." However, neither the phone containing the beheading video or the video itself was recovered, the jury heard.The trial is expected to last seven days, and will hear from the two boys.