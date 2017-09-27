© Yosemite National Park



It's late September and Yosemite National Park's most celebrated waterfall - Yosemite Falls - continues to put on a show with water plunging 2,425 from its top to the base of the lower falls.Scott Gediman, a public information officer for Yosemite, has worked in the park for 20 years and"In an average year or even in a drought, Yosemite Falls goes dry from early to mid-July," Gediman says.Gediman added that Bridal Veil, which also takes a vacation in later summer and early fall, is still going, while Sentinel and Horsetail Falls have stopped.area and then warmer temperatures causing the snowfall to melt."Generally a mid-September trip to Yosemite Valley is beautiful because the colors are starting to change but you don't get waterfalls," Gediman says. "To have waterfalls this time of the year is a bonus."He adds: "It's always interesting to me because visitors don't know the difference. But sometimes among the rangers, when we see people photographing a waterfall in September, we say they don't know what they're seeing."The barrage of storms that pounded the Sierra Nevada this past winter and spring added up to a snowpack that's massive.As warmer temperatures led all of this snow began to melt in May, Yosemite's waterfalls roared at extraordinary levels through spring and summer.