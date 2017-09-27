© Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP



Indiscriminate powers for authorities to convict people under terrorism laws are in breach of human rights, a specialist lawyer has told RT.Human rights lawyer Shoaib M Khan hit out at the "huge powers" of authorities to detain people under Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act 2000, which he says are being "abused."Khan took part in a debate on RT alongside former Metropolitan Police officer Peter Kirkham just hours after the international director of human rights monitoring group CAGE was found guilty of committing terrorist offences by refusing to unlock his phone and laptop when detained at Heathrow Airport.Muhammad Rabbani was found guilty of willfully obstructing a police search at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday.He told the court he had an obligation to protect the confidential information of a CAGE client concerning allegations of torture at the hands of the US government.Rabbani has been fined and sentenced to a 12-month conditional discharge.Speaking to RT, Khan hit out at Rabbani's conviction being portrayed as related to terrorism offences, when there is actually "no connection between what he did and any form of terrorism."Indeed he hasn't even be suspected of terrorism," Khan remarked.Former Met officer Kirkham said that under the Schedule "there is no requirement to suspect a person of being involved."Although he conceded the Schedule is a "very wide provision," he said in regards to "information held in an encrypted device, I don't think a state should be able to say, 'well there is no way to get into that.'"That would just open a Pandora box," Kirkham remarked.But Khan argued instead that "whenever you give any individual or organization such huge powers, they are going to be abused."Kirkham said the Schedule permits the stop and search of people coming into the country to determine whether they are involved in any terrorist activity.He justified the law saying it is needed to "control our borders," but admitted some "tidying up" is needed round the information-collection side.