"Americans won't strike [North] Korea, because not only do they suspect, but know for sure that Pyongyang has nuclear weapons," Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with NTV channel."Regarding this issue, President [Vladimir] Putin has repeatedly saidhe added, as cited by TASS."I'm not defending North Korea, I'm just saying that virtually everybody agrees with such analysis," said the minister, adding thatLavrov noted.Lavrov said that most of the people he has spoken to on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session, underway in New York, agree with this logic.Lavrov said, adding that a UN commission had worked there, visiting all the sites in which they were interested in "a quite intrusive way."When the commission in Iraq reported that Baghdad had not fulfilled all the demands,Lavrov said.The foreign minister reprimanded those in charge of the UN inspection, particularly mentioning "one Australian official." Lavrov was apparently referring to UN Special Commission (UNSCOM) Chairman Richard Butler, who concluded that Iraq failed to cooperate on inspections, thus giving the green light for the US and Britain to launch military campaign 'Operation Desert Fox.'"They [North Koreans] will eat grass but will not stop their program as long as they do not feel safe," and remember the fates of Iraq and Libya, he said.which would involve the North ceasing nuclear tests and missile launches in exchange for the US and South Korea halting joint military drills in the region. However,