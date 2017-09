© Google Earth

People living on the South Pacific island of Ambae were evacuated from within a 6.5km (4 mile) radius of a volcano after it erupted, spewing rocks and noxious gases.The Manaro Voui volcano is part of Vanuatu, a nation of 80 islands west of Fiji.According to the local geo-hazards department, increased activity was observed at the lake-based volcano last Saturday.A National Disaster Management Office spokesperson admitted it's difficult to predict what will happen next."There's ash, fire, stones and lava being thrown out from the mouth of the volcano," Shadrack Welegtabit told the Associated Press . "There's a lot of activity going on."RT.com has contacted the Vanuatu government for further comment.