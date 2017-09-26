Puppet Masters
Kurdish independence movement in Iraq and Syria: How a new chaos is redefining the Middle East's borders
Thus, the Kurdish will to establish an independent state is giving greater power to Turkey, holding the key of the Kurdish future state and to the partition of the Middle East. In fact, in Iraq, Ankara will play a crucial role in the coming months/year in reshaping Mesopotamia and the Levant. Kurdistan exports its main oil revenue through Turkey, putting Erbil at Ankara's mercy. Therefore, if Turkey considers the independence a threat to its national security, it will not hesitate to send troops into Kurdistan, triggering probably numbness and little effective reaction from Baghdad. Moreover, media coverage which showed Iranian Kurds in Kirkuk encourages a free hand and a perfect excuse for Tehran, to hit these forces in Iraq if Erbil takes further measures towards independence.
Kurdistan escaped most of the destruction caused by the first Gulf war in 1991, the Iraqi occupation in 2003 and the war against ISIS in 2014 (to-date). The Kurds are spread over 40.000 km2, they control over 40% of the Iraqi oil, its energy reserves are estimated around 45 billion barrels of oil and 150 trillion cubic meter of gas, and export around 900.000 b/d via Turkey. Oil has been the source of a dispute between Baghdad and Erbil: in October 2011, the Kurds signed an exploration deal with the US oil giant Exxon Mobil (actual US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is the former CEO) for six exploration blocks, and this without Central government approval, sparking the first official confrontation with KRG. Since then, Kurdistan has refrained from agreeing on any fiscal control from the finance Ministry related to oil (and telecommunication) revenue cashed in by Erbil and, in consequence Baghdad has refrained from paying 17% of its total oil revenue- since 25% of Iraqi total oil revenue is apparently ending in Kurdish leaders' pockets.
Many western officials considered the Kurds as the only serious US partner against ISIS. However, it was the same Barzani who praised the ISIS occupation of Mosul in June 2014 because it offered an opportunity for the partition of Iraq. Moreover, Iraqi forces (including the Popular Mobilisation Units) lost more than 10.000 men, and recovered most of the territory controlled by ISIS, while the Kurds of Erbil limited them to defend Kurdistan, lost around 1300 men, and took back Sinjar in few hours after allowing ISIS to leave the Iraqi city to Syria .
In Syria, the Kurdish future "federation" (Kurds in Syria are expected to start with a request for a federation before moving on towards a state, like in Iraq) will force a Damascus-Ankara collaboration, obliging Syria to turn a blind eye on the Turkish forces present in the north of the country and postpone its claim to recover its territory for a while. A rich Kurdish Federation in Syria and "state" in Iraq will definitely create a serious menace to Turkey that is holding the largest Kurdish population (over 16 million). The Turkish President Recep Tayyib Erdogan is in a privileged position but also needs to play his cards skilfully to avoid consequences on his own territory: once the Kurds of Iraq show their will to have a state, those in the rest of the region won't stay long before following the same path.
In fact, the Syrian Kurds count around 8% of the population but control (under the US forces command and guidance) today 25% of the territory and 40% of oil and gas resources if they keep their control over the oil and gas rich province of Deir-Ezzour, north-east Syria. The Kurds have already started the local community elections and are planning for local council elections in the next months, with the election of a Parliament next year in north-east Syria.
The end of ISIS's control of territories in Syria and Iraq is certain by 2018. However, it is also certain that the Middle East is coming into a new period of chaos, putting all borders into question, and affecting the stability of the region.
