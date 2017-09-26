© Grand Mesa Lodge
The Grand Mesa Lodge reported 11 inches of snow over the weekend.
The snow season is off to a big start in western Colorado!

The snow prompted the National Weather Service in Grand Junction to issue Colorado's first winter weather advisory of the season.

Colorado's Grand Mesa is no stranger to early snowfall.

Last year they received almost of foot of snow between Sept. 24-25 and racked up a total of 408.5 inches for the season.