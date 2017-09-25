Do You Really Want Elite Billionaire Investors in Control of Your Burgers?

Is This Really 'Clean Meat?'

"When we talk about the fact that this meat is 'clean,' our conversations immediately focus on the aspects of this technology that are the most relevant and beneficial for consumers: namely, that this meat is cleaner than the meat from slaughtered animals, both in terms of basic sanitation and environmental friendliness ... First impressions are critical. We don't want to start a discussion by having to disabuse people of negative associations and inaccurate assumptions."

Industrial Agriculture Needs a Major Overhaul, but Eliminating Nature Is Not the Answer

'A Kinder, Gentler Agriculture' Versus Future 'Meat Factories'

"If you tour a meat factory in the future, it will look like a brewery - basically with big meat fermenters, and there will probably be big meat factories and much smaller meat factories ... [You may even] be able to get cells and sugars and, with your desktop meat-maker, create your burger or chicken or whatever else."9

