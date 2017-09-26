"The signing of this Agreement establishes a solid legal framework for relationships between Russia and Myanmar in the military field, it includes exchange of information on international security and counterterrorism, development of relationships in the field of military medicine, history, topography, culture and recreation of servicemen and members of their families, exchange of experience in the field of peacekeeping as well as interaction during search-and-rescue operations at sea."Prior to this defense cooperation agreement, Russia has done significant work that resulted in the 2014 Economic cooperation agreement between Russia and Myanmar.
Myanmar has a defense cooperation agreement with Russia and buys Russian weapons, and its military officers are being trained and educated in Russia. In 2015, Myanmar Lieutenant-General Chjo Shwei visited Russia to participate in Army2015 military games and to familiarize himself with Russian military hardware. Shwei stated:
"The relationship between the Armed Forces of Russia and Myanmar are developing and are constantly improving. Your country is a close and good friend for us and I hope that our cooperation will only become stronger."In the spring of 2017, Myanmar announced that its Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Min Aung Hlaing, would visit Russia during the summer for talks with his Russian counterpart, Minister of Defence Sergey Shoigu:
"In course of the VI Moscow Conference on International Security, Deputy Defence Minister Lieutenant General Alexander Fomin had a meeting with Deputy Defence Minister of Myanmar Rear Admiral Myint Nwe.
During the discussion, Deputy Defence Minister stated that the Commander-in-Chief of the Myanmar Armed Forces Senior General Min Aung Hlaing was to visit Russia this summer."
Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services Senior General Min Aung Hlaing who was in the Russian Federation visited Archestrakyigar Mehailar Church in Sevastopol at 5 pm standard time on 22 June and gave donation to the church. Senior General Min Aung Hlaing then visited Fortification and Engineering Installations Museum in Balaklava.
Moreover, the senior general visited the Moscow Power Engineering Institute (MPEI) to meet Myanmar army officers who are studying at universities in Russia on June 18.
Senior General Min Aung Hlaing said Myanmar is currently moving toward a multi-party democracy system, and the army is involved in the process.
"The Myanmar army is cooperating with the government in every sector. We will see that the constitution is based on a federal system," he said.
If you know how the color revolution scenarios have played out, you know that a crash of a military plane with officers onboard is nearly always a sign that an attempt at color revolution is underway.
Comment: It would be interesting to see the data that supports this theory.
It all started in 2006 with the Shwe Gas Project, a large-scale natural gas consortium with PetroChina, which involved the construction of a 770km gas pipeline through Burma to Kunming in China's Yunnan Province.
Prior to this, no one in the Western coalition cared about the plight of Rohingya in Myanmar, but from the moment the country discovered mineral wealth and started selling it to China, the West announced "human rights violations" in the country.
Just a simple list of articles indexed by a search engine tells you the whole story:
- Mar 24, 2007 - 'Burma: Natural Gas Project Threatens Human Rights', by Human Rights Watch
- May 11, 2013 - 'Burma: China-Led Oil, Gas Projects Spark Arrests' ...to extract natural gas from the Shwe fields off the coast of Burma, a deep-sea port, and overland oil and gas pipelines from Arakan State to Yunnan Province in China, by Human Rights Watch
- Apr 26, 2013 - 'The dirty fossil fuel secret behind Burma's democratic fairytale', by The Guardian
- In 2004 an organization called 'The SHWE Gas Movement' was created, which uses the domain shwe.org and mail.shwe.org and is hosted in Kiev, Ukraine. IP Address 77.120.115.197, IP Location Ukraine - Kyiv - Kiev - Kyivski Telekomunikatsiyni Merezhi Llc.
Shwe Gas Movement: Corporate-fascist feel-good scam
CIA's Otpor fist has made its way around the world from Serbia and across the "Arab Spring." It is now "punching" Chinese-Myanmar cooperative development, in particular the "Shwe Gas Project" with funding and support from NED, George Soros' Open Society, and the OCED.As you can see this NED-Soros organization still uses the old British colonial name Burma. So do multiple other "organizations" like burmacampaign.org, located in the UK, but hosted in Japan. So does earthrights.org, located in Washington, and claiming that "over 100 organizations in more than 20 countries marked the Global Day of Action (GDA) against the Shwe Gas Project" in 2012. It's patently a Western scam that seeks to crush competition and establish a global monopoly with an army of 'NGOs', fronts for Western energy and finance interests.
Amongst the myriad of organizations listed on Revenue Watch's partnership list, is the Shwe Gas Movement. There are no smiling brown people to be found here, instead the clenched fist of the CIA's Otpor movement can be seen "punching" Chinese-Myanmar oil rigs and pipelines, as well as mobs waving Wall Street-London creation Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy flags in the streets of London.
Why globalists are opposed to the Shwe Gas Project
It's a state-owned and operated entity with the revenue going to the state budget for social programs, pensions, heath care, education and developing the country's infrastructure. The pipeline is an integrative project with China that provides for China's larger investment projects in the South Asian region. Designed to carry 12 billion cubic meters of natural gas, the Myanmar pipeline gives China faster supply of oil and gas than from the Middle East.
In May 2017, Myanmar Times reported that:
"Some two million tonnes of oil and two billion cubic metres of gas will be supplied annually for domestic use after the completion of Myanmar-China oil and gas pipelines, the South East Asia Crude Oil Pipeline Co Ltd (SEAOP) and the South East Asia Gas Pipeline Co Ltd (SEAGP) said in a statement.Thus, Myanmar gas and oil provide healthy competition to the Persian Gulf countries for China's market.
Those oil and gas supply will support Myanmar's economic growth and improve the livelihood of the people, it added.
Six companies are shareholders in the SEAGP: Chinese state-owned oil and gas corporation China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), Myanma Oil and Gas Enterprise (MOGE), Daewoo, Korea Gas Corporation (KOGAS), India-based ONGC Co and India-based GAIL Co."
At the beginning of June things were going well for Myanmar. Their pipelines became fully operational in spring, and with the revenue coming they had a great chance to improve the desperate poverty of this former British colony.
On June 25, 2017, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing returned from Russia:
"Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Services Senior General Min Aung Hlaing and party who were in the Russian Federation left Sevastopol air base onboard a special Russian military plane on 23 June morning and arrived at the Chkalovskii air base in Moscow.But in August the country was shocked by the appearance of Myanmar's ISIS, a fake Islamic group claiming to protect the local Muslim population from militant Buddhists monks. As TASS reported:
At the air base, the Senior General inspected an IL-76 TD transport plane used by the Russian military.
In the afternoon, the Senior General departed from Moscow Demodedovo International Airport and arrived in Yangon yesterday afternoon. The Senior General was welcomed at the airport by Commander of Yangon Military Command Brig-Gen Thet Pone, Russian Ambassador to Myanmar H.E. Mr. Nikolay A. Listopadov, Deputy Military Attache Commander Vitaly V. Luchshev and officials."
"The situation deteriorated on August 25, when hundreds of Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army militants attacked 30 police stations. Clashes between Muslims and Buddhists in western Myanmar have claimed more than 400 lives over the past week, mostly Rohingya militants. Another 146,000 Rohingya refugees fled to Bangladesh."There are a couple of wrinkles in this story, however, that should give pause to all:
The 'Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army' (ARSA) is reportedly a CIA-trained militant group led by Western 'specialists.' The group is a 'third force' attacking and killing government troops, law enforcement and civilians, both Muslims and Buddhists.
Multiple images and videos that the Western media uses have not been verified. A number of them, in fact, have already proven to be fake.
The Buddhist monks have been killing the Muslims with impunity all along. The militant monks are organized in paramilitary groups that terrorize the local population demanding people to support and feed them, to work for them for free. They involved in kidnapping of children and adults, in slave trade, torture and murders. They intimidate the local people into giving them children to work for them and to be made into monks. The monks don't have their own children and they have to perpetuate their sect. Until recently they were known for horrific tortures and for making items from human skins and bones. They have also been known to kidnap Chinese citizens, until China took over Lhasa and managed to stop their bloody practices.
Comment: That's quite a lot of strong claims. Again, no supporting data is provided.
On September 3rd, tens of thousands protested in Russia's Grozny in solidarity with 'the Rohingya people':
Furthermore, unauthorized meetings took place in Moscow and St Petersburg.
That same day, Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement:
"We are closely following the situation in Myanmar's Rakhine State. We are concerned with the reports of continued fighting that has killed civilians and members of the Myanmar Government's law enforcement agencies, as well as the drastic aggravation of the humanitarian situation in this region of the country.On September 6th, Putin held a meeting with Vice Premier of the People's Republic of China State Council Wang Yang in Vladivostok, during which he said:
We are urging all the involved parties to launch constructive dialogue as soon as possible for the purpose of normalising the situation in line with recommendations of the Advisory Commission on Rakhine State headed by Kofi Annan".
"The Ambassador told me that during the BRICS summit, Chinese President Xi Jinping offered a new assessment of bilateral relations. He said that Chinese-Russian relations are not just relations, but comprehensive strategic partnership and cooperation, as well as friendship. For me, too, this is very positive, good news."Ramzan Kadyrov holds meeting in Grozny and calls to help Muslims in Myanmar
With Russia's political and cultural influence growing, it's interesting to see Russia's Muslims gaining in international influence. The Chechens have done huge amount of humanitarian work. Kadyrov established a charity in his father's name in 2008. Since its interception, the Akhmad Kadyrov Foundation has delivered tens of thousands of tons in food and medical supplies to Muslim nations affected by national disasters and wars in Africa and the Middle East. The Foudation has also delivered humanitarian aid to the Donetsk and Lugansk republics and to areas of Russia affected by floods and wildfires.
- In 2011-2012 Akhmad Kadyrov Foundation delivered humanitarian aid to Somalia
- During the summer of 2016 the foundation sent 120 tones of humanitarian aid to various Syrian provinces.
- December 2016: Akhmad Kadyrov Foundation charity sent 80 tones of humanitarian aid to Syria
- The Akhmat Hajji Kadyrov Regional Public Fund pledged to restore the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Umayyad Mosque in Aleppo, which was destroyed by the Islamic State (IS).Al-Monitor, Geopolmonitor, VestiKavkaza in Russian.
- February 9. /TASS/. Chechnya's Akhmad Kadyrov Fund has organized delivery of more than ten tonnes of food and other relief aid to Syria, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said on Thursday.
- In September 2016, the fund had sent more than 2,500 sheep, 100 bulls and 10 camels to residents of Damascus, Latakia and Tartus for the Kurban Bayrami. It also provided 7,000 Syrian children with school kits.
- 04 May 2016 Somaliland: Chechens Deliver 240 tons of Russian Drought Relief Supplies
For more analysis of what Chechens do in the Middle East, read this article by Maxim A. Suchkov, an editor of Al-Monitor.
One of the most important aspects of Chechen influence is the fact that they offer an alternative to other Sunni Muslims of how to live peaceful, productive, modern, prosperous lives in the framework of their customs and beliefs in a secular society along with Orthodox Christians, Buddhists and atheists.
Why were these meetings held?
Sputnik reported that Chechen Leader Ramzan Kadyrov said at the rally:
"The policies of military and of monks exceed the activities of the Nazis in death camps. The authorities of the country have stripped over 1 million Rohingya of their right to life... The United Nations, the European Union, regional organizations of Southeast Asia, kings, presidents, media outlets keep watch over it without saying anything."He added that the whole ethnic group was close to extinction and that the tragedy had been lasting for years. However, no one has introduced sanctions against Myanmar.
Later in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on Kadyrov's statement:
"I will tell you honestly, I have read about various statements... We know that Muslims perceive these events in Myanmar very emotionally, but I unfortunately did not have time to get acquainted with them personally. I would like to first get abreast, and then somehow give an assessment. I will not do it right now."TASS also quotes Putin as saying, at a press conference following the BRICS summit:
"As for the opinion of Russian citizens on the foreign policy of the Russian state, everyone has the right to express their own opinion, regardless of his official position. This also concerns the leaders of the regions... there is no 'Fronde' on the part of the leader of Chechnya."
