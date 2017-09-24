Flash floods hit a hilltribe village in Mae Hong Son's Mae La Noi district Saturday night, sweeping away two residents. Authorities said the two victims were a mother and her son.

Suda Banpotdilok, 54, and Thanachoke Banpotdilok, 8, were reported missing on Sunday morning.

Tambon Mae La Noi Administrative Organisation president Chairat Prasitrattana said the flash floods also damaged two houses and one car.

The relevant authorities are heading to the flood-hit village to deliver assistance.