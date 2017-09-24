Comment: That sniveling psychopath Poroshenko was even invited to speak at West Point does not bode well for any kind of peaceful resolution between Kiev and the besieged Donbass region of the Ukraine. It means that (along with mad dog Mattis's promise of delivering more weapons to the Poroshenko regime) that the US is indoctrinating its military to side with Kiev's belligerent aggressors for the longer-term.
"First of all, US weapons can help us free the Donbass and return Ukrainian territories" - said the head of the Ukrainian state. Poroshenko expressed regret that the issue of providing Ukraine with lethal weapons still remains controversial and unresolved. Also, the president of Ukraine refuted the statements that American weapons can not help resolve the situation in Ukraine.
Comment: More weapons means more fighting and more death - probably on Kiev's side. What ever happened to the Minsk 2 agreements you signed to Poroshenko?! Oh yeah, they're meaningless to you.
"They also use arguments that the provision of weapons to us by the Americans will contribute to the further escalation of the conflict, but this is absolutely untrue. Why not take this positive decision and save more lives of Ukrainians?" - stressed the Ukrainian president.
Comment: Of course it's true, you ignoramus. You want to actually save Ukrainian lives? Be a responsible leader and adhere to the Minsk 2 agreement. No one except for the neonazis in Kiev wants to risk their lives to kill fellow Ukrainians who just want to be left alone - and who also happen to be supported by Russia.