American weapons will help Ukraine recapture the Donbass. Such a statement was made by President Petro Poroshenko during a speech at the US Military Academy "West Point" on Monday in New York."First of all, US weapons can help us free the Donbass and return Ukrainian territories" - said the head of the Ukrainian state. Poroshenko expressed regret that the issue of providing Ukraine with lethal weapons still remains controversial and unresolved. Also, the president of Ukraine refuted the statements that American weapons can not help resolve the situation in Ukraine."They also use arguments that the provision of weapons to us by the Americans will contribute to the further escalation of the conflict, but this is absolutely untrue. Why not take this positive decision and save more lives of Ukrainians?" - stressed the Ukrainian president.