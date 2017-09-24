© Angela Antunes / CC by 2.0
A British woman was mauled to death by stray dogs after going missing in Greece.

Authorities found the 64-year-old tourist with marks suggesting she had been savaged by animals in the northern region of Rodopi today.

She had been missing since Thursday after returning from a visit to the Mesimvria archaeological site near Petrota Beach by foot.

The woman, who had been staying at a guest house in the nearby town of Maroneia, phoned her family in Britain to say she had been attacked by stray dogs.

They then called local authorities who launched a search, according to ERT Television.

The woman was last seen by swimmers at 4.30pm. Her body was found by police and firefighters at 10.45am local time.


A Foreign Office spokesperson said: 'We are in contact with Greek Police in relation to a British woman missing in northern Greece since Thursday.

'We are also providing consular assistance to her family.'

There are more than a million stray dogs in Greece after many were abandoned by their owners following the financial crisis.