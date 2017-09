© Angela Antunes / CC by 2.0

A British woman was mauled to death by stray dogs after going missing in Greece.The woman, who had been staying at a guest house in the nearby town of Maroneia, phoned her family in Britain to say she had been attacked by stray dogs.They then called local authorities who launched a search, according to ERT Television The woman was last seen by swimmers at 4.30pm. Her body was found by police and firefighters at 10.45am local time.A Foreign Office spokesperson said: 'We are in contact with Greek Police in relation to a British woman missing in northern Greece since Thursday.'We are also providing consular assistance to her family.'