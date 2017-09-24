At least 11 people were killed in lightning strikes in three districts of the country on Saturday.In Dinajpur, eight were killed as lightning struck them in separate areas of the district in the morning.Of them four were killed at Bochaganj upazila. The deceased are Bonita, 35, Kushal, 16, Sukradi, 30, and Meser Ali, 32. Bochaganj police station Officer-in-Charge Arzu MohammadOn the other hand,The deceased could not be identified yet, said Abdul Majid, officer-in-charge of Birol police station.Another unidentified man was killed in Chirirbandar upazila as lightning struck him in the morning.Two people, including a student, were killed when lightning struck them at Kalokolia village under Jagonnathpur upazila of Sunamganj disrict. The deceased are Sujat Miah, 15, a student of class 10 and the son of Tajud Miah of Ghipur-Kalkolia village, and Abdul Ahad, 45, the son of Hakimullah, a resident of Kamarkhal village.Jagannathpur police station Officer-in-Charge Harunur Rashid said lightning struck Sujat while he was going to school. He died on the spot.Ahad lost his life being hit by a thunderbolt while he was catching fish, the OC added.In Nilphamari, a farmer was killed after being hit by a thunderbolt at South Balapara village under Dimla upazila in the morning. The deceased was Goljar Hossain, 34, son of Ansar Ali, a resident of the same area.Balapara union parishad Chairman Jahurul Islam said a bolt of lightning struck Hossain while he was catching fish in a marsh near his house, leaving him dead on the spot.