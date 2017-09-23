AFU shelled car of ambulance in the night from 17 to 18 September that arrived to the Petrovskiy district that was shelled and a civil man got wounded.

When we arrived, we were told that the mortar shelled landed.

We saw wounded, we took he and departed, and the shelling was restarted, shells landed everywhere.

It happens all the time in the village Trudovskie. We are forbidden to go there, but how? Civilians are wounded often, doctor of an ambulance said.