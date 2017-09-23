© USGS
The US Geological Survey says a new earthquake has struck Mexico with a magnitude of 6.2 and was centered in the southern state of Oaxaca.

That's the region most shaken by a magnitude 8.1 quake that hit last week.

It also swayed buildings in Mexico City, which is trying to recover from a magnitude 7.1 temblor that struck on Thursday, killing at least 295 people.

It's not immediately clear if the new quake caused damage or injury.

Source: The Associated Press