Former Ukraine MP Oleinik
The Minister of Defense of Ukraine Stepan Poltorak last week filed a report on his resignation, out of fear of a future war.

Former Verkhovna Rada deputy Vladimir Oleinik spoke about it to TV channel "Russia 1."

"According to our information, last week he (Poltorak - Ed.) made a statement on his resignation to Poroshenko. "Why? Because they are made orally, 'You are preparing for war,'" Oleinik said.

"There is no ammunition, the mood in the army is Humpty-Dumpty," said the former deputy.

According to him, the leadership of the Ukrainian armed forces is also concerned about legal support for the operation of the Ukrainian army.

"In the ATO you are not supposed to use the armed forces in clashes, only for defense. The soldiers understand it: Poroshenko will run off, and they will be left responsible for serious crimes against their own people. And for Poroshenko there is no way out. War is not the solution to his problem, but the extension of his hold on power," Oleinik summed up.

Earlier, Defense Minister of Ukraine Poltorak dismissed the psychiatrist of the Defense Ministry Druzia, who stated that the veterans of the ATO are a threat to society.