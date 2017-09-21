Secret History
Simple solution for deciphering Voynich manuscript met with skepticism
Sarah Zhang
The Atlantic
Sun, 10 Sep 2017 16:07 UTC
The Atlantic
Sun, 10 Sep 2017 16:07 UTC
What could be so scandalous, so dangerous, or so important to be written in such an uncrackable cipher?
This week, the venerable Times Literary Supplement published as its cover story a "solution" for the Voynich manuscript. The article by Nicholas Gibbs suggests the manuscript is a medieval women's-health manual copied from several older sources. And the cipher is no cipher at all, but simply abbreviations that, once decoded, turn out to be medicinal recipes.
The solution should be seismic news in the Voynich world-for medieval scholars and amateur sleuths alike-but the reaction to Gibbs's theory has been decidedly underwhelming. Medievalists, used to seeing purported solutions every few months, panned it on Twitter. Blogs and forums started picking at its problems.
For one, the rather long-winded article features only two decoded lines of the Voynich manuscript. "The summary in the TLS is really too short to provide any serious analysis," René Zandbergen wrote in an email. Zandbergen runs the popular website Voynich.nu, and he is a long-time researcher of the manuscript. As for what is in the TLS article, the criticism can be summed up as such: Not much in it is truly novel, but what is appears to be incorrect.
"Frankly I'm a little surprised the TLS published it," says Lisa Fagin Davis, executive director of the Medieval Academy of America. When she was a doctoral student at Yale-whose Beinecke Library holds the Voynich manuscript-Davis read dozens of theories as part of her job. "If they had simply sent to it to the Beinecke Library, they would have rebutted it in a heartbeat," she says. She told me that, by coincidence, she had dinner recently with Beinecke's curator, who had not heard from TLS about the article.
reminded me of Pale Fire, made some wonder if the whole article was just a work of satirical fiction.)
Taking it at face value, the problem with the first section, says Davis, is that little of it is new. Other scholars, cryptographers, and sleuths have looked at the illustrations of plants, astrological charts, and bathing and already surmised it has to do with health. For example, one of the texts where Gibbs finds illustrations matching up with the Voynich manuscript's is De Balneis Puteolanis, a bathing guide. Voynich.nu, a popular website devoted to the Voynich manuscript, lays out the similarities between the two manuscripts.
In the second part-only two paragraphs long-Gibbs gets into the meat of his solution: Each character in the manuscript is an abbreviated word, not a letter. This could be a breakthrough, but the TLS presents only two lines decoded using Gibbs's method. Davis did not find those two lines convincing either. "They're not grammatically correct. It doesn't result in Latin that makes sense," she says.
Some of the skepticism of Gibbs's theory likely has to do with him being an outsider. He does not seem to be known to professional scholars or the amateur Voynich community. In an interview with the TLS podcast, Gibbs mentioned that he worked with the British Museum curator Irving Finkel, who is an expert in cuneiform but not of medieval manuscripts. Outsiders can make beginner mistakes, but they can also bring fresh perspectives, which the Voynich manuscript could certainly use.
The TLS's presentation of the article-long on Gibbs autobiography and short on actual decoded lines from Voynich-does not help its case either. What does the manuscript say beyond those two lines? It may not make sense for the TLS's print edition to devote an issue to decoding the entire Voynich manuscript. But given the nearly infinite space of the internet, theTLS chose to present the same graphic of the two decoded lines it ran in print-only smaller and grainier to fit its web layout, much to the irritation of online readers. The TLS did not immediately respond to The Atlantic's request for comment.
Reader Comments
( No Comments )