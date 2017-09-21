© Rodi Said / Reuters/ File photo



The US-led coalition will continue to maintain contact with the Russian military in Syria to prevent any conflicts between the two sides in the course of the fight against Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL), a coalition official said.The US-led coalition will continue to keep in contact with Russia to prevent conflicts in Syria, Colonel Ryan Dillon, a spokesman of the Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR), said during a briefing.He went on to say that representatives of the Russian forces in Syria and those of the US-led coalition met in person "in the last couple of days" to coordinate and enhance conflict prevention measures of both sides in the region.The colonel said that the CJTF-OIR and the Russian forces group in Syria have several de-confliction telephone lines: the one that allows them to discuss the conflict prevention measures in the air, another one that deals with the ground operations and also a direct line between the CJTF-OIR commander and the commander of the Russian forces in Syria.Dillon also said he believes it was the first time the US and Russian commanders overseeing ground operations in Syria met in person.At the same time, he said that there is no direct communication between the US forces and the Russian-supported forces on the ground, particularly in the Euphrates valley to the east of Deir ez-Zor, and all the de-confliction efforts are conducted via the telephone lines.