'There are no words to explain how awful it feels to be trapped in a violent relationship, especially since Jordan tried so hard to destroy every shred of who I was as a person.



'I had always adored using makeup and experimenting with how I looked, but through his own insecurities he banned me from using it completely, terrified it would draw attention from other men.



'I have been completely scarred by what Jordan put me through, and I still have days when I wonder if I'm good enough, and feel I have to ask permission to wear certain clothes, makeup or even see my friends.



'Some days I don't even want to leave the house, and I often video call a friend so I can be sure I'm not being followed. He controlled so many elements of my life.'

'Things seemed to be moving so quickly, but I felt safe with Jordan. Everything was perfect for a while, but it didn't take long for his behavior to change.



'I got a job at Starbucks but Jordan became obsessed with knowing where I was at every minute of the day and who I was talking to. He would follow me to work, and would sit in a booth staring at me for the duration of my shift.



'It was so menacing. For every male customer I served, Jordan would tear a strip off me. He'd become violent, accusing me of relishing the male attention.



'It was awful. I tried to assure him that he had no reason to feel jealous, as I only wanted him. But it was hopeless, there was no point trying to reason with him.



'He later apologized and told me he was getting professional help for his anger issues and I foolishly believed him.'

'I screamed at him to stop and he slammed on the brakes, coming to a complete stop in the middle of the road.



'Blood had already started pouring from a nasty gash on my head before I could even register the fact he was hitting me, raining sickening punches down on my face, neck and stomach.. I could taste blood and begged him to stop.



' I thought he was going to kill me, he was so relentless . I managed to roll down my window and screamed for help as loud as I could.'

'Domestic violence leaves you carrying this enormous weight above you, and you feel there's nobody you can talk to because you're so terrified about what might happen.



'You feel like whatever you have been through will be the thing that defines your future, but I refuse to let that happen.



'I hope my journey can inspire at least one person going through a similar nightmare to walk away from their attacker, and to live the life they choose for themselves.'

A woman banned from wearing makeup for two years because her partner claimed it would 'attract other men' is finally getting over her ordeal.Lauren Richmond, 22, was beaten black and blue by fiance Jordan Greaves, 23, during their stormy relationship.But after he was finally convicted of assault, Lauren managed to enroll in a makeup and beauty therapy course and is now training to become a beauty therapist.The 22-year-old, originally from Huddersfield, said:Lauren met Greaves whilst she working at a holiday park and within two months moved into his flat and then subsequently got engaged.She added:But last May, Greaves got drunk on vodka and Sambuca after he and team-mates at Scholes Cricket Club celebrated a cup game victory - and then attacked Lauren when she tried to stop him driving home.She added:Lauren was later treated in Huddersfield Royal Infirmary for a gash to her head and injuries to her ribs, face, neck and lips.Greaves who was found to be more than twice the drink driving limit later appeared at Kirklees Magistrates Court on 26th July, where he pleaded guilty to assault and drink driving.He was given a community order, including 180 hours of unpaid work and a restraining order banning him from contacting Lauren for one year.He was also banned from driving for 20 months and ordered to pay £250 in compensation to Lauren. He claimed he had been 'unable' to control his behavior due to his alcohol intake.Lauren said: