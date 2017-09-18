In a tragic incident, an eight-year-old boy died in Bhiwandi in Thane district of Maharashtra today after being mauled by stray dogs.The incident took place near a dumping ground in Kamatghar locality. Source said that about 12 dogs attacked the boy for around two hours.The deceased has been identified as Niraj Yadav, who is a resident of Kene village near Bhiwandi.Following the incident, the boy was rushed to a private hospital from where he was referred to Thane civil hospital.Niraj succumbed to his injuries on his way to the hospital