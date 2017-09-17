© YouTube/TéléPlus (screen capture)
A very bright meteor fireball exploded over Mauritius and Reunion Island in the Indian Ocean on Thursday, September 14, 2017 around 18.00 pm local time.

A facebook report said, "I saw it was in Grand Bay. A meteor that enter Mauritius skies. A like a firework in full speed at about 6: 07 pm today." Some observers say the phenomenon was accompanied by a loud noise. After fragmenting the bolide left a smoky trail.

According to Thierry, a Reunion Island resident, "I saw a kind of ball passing in the sky, it lasted about 7 seconds, with a very straight trajectory ... It was multicolored in fact, it was a large ball of mauve color, blue , with a white, yellow streak." About four minutes after seeing this phenomenon, Thierry describes hearing an explosion before experiencing a tremor.