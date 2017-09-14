© YouTube/Meteors (screen capture)
Two bright meteor fireballs were recorded over Spain on consecutive nights by the SMART Project framework.

The first meteor fireball was recorded on the night of 11 September 2017 at 1:26 local time (23:26 universal time on September 10) and began at a height of about 80 km and ended at an altitude of around 30 km. It was recorded by the SMART Project framework from the astronomical observatories of La Hita (Toledo, Spain), Sevilla and Huelva.


The second meteor fireball was recorded on the night of 12 September 2017 at 3:35 local time (1:35 universal time) and began at a height of about 84 km and ended at an altitude of around 31 km. It was recorded by the SMART Project framework from the astronomical observatories of Calar Alto (Almería), La Hita (Toledo, Spain), Sevilla and Huelva.