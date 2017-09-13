At least nine people were killed and five others injured in separate lightning incidents in Odisha on Tuesday.While Laxmi Majhi (35) and her sister-in-law Bhagabati Majhi (20) at Baruamunda village under Komna police limits in Nuapada district were killed due to lightning strikes one died another injured in Banta block of Bhadark.Among other deaths, two persons- one each from Bada Barahampur in Kholar panchayat under Delang block and Pubasasan village under Pipili in Puri district were killed due to lightning.Similarly, a man was killed his wife sustained injuries at Sosa Sankatapali villager under Anandapur of Keonjhar district.at Bhaguathenga under Kujanda in Paradip of Jagatsinghpur.A man was injured in Sundergarh district while two persons were critically injured after being struck by lightning at Batira village in Kendrapara district.Reports said lightning struck while most of the deceased were working in paddy fields and some others were taking shelter under a tree during the rain.