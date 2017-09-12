© Paradise Helicopters, Tropical Visions Video
KILAUEA VOLCANO
Liquid lava flowed at the Kilauea Volcano on Hawaii's Big Island on Thursday (September 7).

The Kilauea volcano has erupted from its Pu'u O'o vent since 1983.

Late this week, Kilauea, the world's most active volcano sent streams of lava rolling down a 30-foot cone.

The outbreak came from a break at the top of a huge tumulus just above the cliffs about four miles below the active Pu'u 'O'o vent.

The eruption, dubbed 61G by the USGS began in early 2016 and has been entering the ocean nearby since summer of that year.


Source: Reuters