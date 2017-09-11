Fire in the Sky
Meteor shower stuns residents of Townsville, Australia
Townsville Bulletin
Mon, 11 Sep 2017 10:55 UTC
The celestial event occurs when a number of meteors are seen to radiate from one point in the night sky.
Joe Martin saw the event from Bushland Beach at 7.06pm.
"I saw four or five lights that looked just like shooting stars or fireworks heading towards the ground,'' he said.
"Three of them got very bright, then I saw a flash. Then they were gone.
"Just before it finished it went red, blue, green and orange and had a very long tail."
He said they appeared to be north of Magnetic Island.
Marie Nye also witnessed the event.
She saw a "fireball" descend over a hill from her home in Black River.
Other residents also reported seeing the event from Kelso.
Of all tyrannies, a tyranny exercised for the good of its victims may be the most oppressive. It may be better to live under robber barons than under omnipotent moral busybodies. The robber baron's cruelty may sometimes sleep, his cupidity may at some point be satiated; but those who torment us for our own good will torment us without end, for they do so with the approval of their own conscience.
