© Townsville Bulletin



The celestial event occurs when a number of meteors are seen to radiate from one point in the night sky.Joe Martin saw the event from Bushland Beach at 7.06pm."I saw four or five lights that looked just like shooting stars or fireworks heading towards the ground,'' he said."Three of them got very bright, then I saw a flash. Then they were gone."Just before it finished it went red, blue, green and orange and had a very long tail."He said they appeared to be north of Magnetic Island.Marie Nye also witnessed the event.She saw a "fireball" descend over a hill from her home in Black River.Other residents also reported seeing the event from Kelso.