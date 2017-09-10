© AFP 2017/ PEDRO PARDO

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake occurred in waters off Mexico's Isthmus of Tehuantepec, the US Geological Survey (USGS) reported Sunday.Quakes have been registered at 22:07 on Saturday local time (03:07 GMT on Sunday). The epicenter is located 80 kilometers (49) to southwest of the town of Paredon at the depth of 33 kilometers (about 32 miles).No victims or damages have been reported yet.The US Geological Survey said the magnitude 8.1 quake struck just before midnight on Thursday southwest from Pijijiapan in Mexico. It was described as the strongest quake to hit the country in a century.