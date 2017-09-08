© Google

A moderate earthquake magnitude 5.4 (ml/mb) has occurred on Thursday, 75 kilometers (47 miles) from San Francisco del Mar in Mexico. A tsunami warning has not been issued (Does not indicate if a tsunami actually did or will exist).Event ids that are associated to the earthquake: us2000ahvc. Id of event: us2000ahvc. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 41.27 km (26 miles). Global date and time of event UTC/GMT: 08/09/17 / 2017-09-08 05:17:42 / September 8, 2017 @ 5:17 am.The 5.4-magnitude earthquake has occurred at 23:17:42 / 11:17 pm (local time epicenter). Exact location of event, depth 41.27 km, -94.4885° West, 15.5738° North.The epicenter was 102 km (63 miles) from Salina Cruz (c. 73 600 pop), 97 km (60 miles) from Tonalá (c. 32 900 pop), 97 km (60 miles) from Arriaga (c. 22 800 pop), 106 km (66 miles) from Unión Hidalgo (c. 12 700 pop), 87 km (54 miles) from Chahuite (c. 9 800 pop), 89 km (55 miles) from Las Amilpas (c. 8 800 pop), 97 km (61 miles) from El Espinal (c. 7 600 pop). Nearby country/countries, Mexico (c. 112 469 000 pop) (That might be effected). Closest city/cities or villages, with min 5000 pop, to hypocenter/epicentrum was Unión Hidalgo, Santo Domingo Zanatepec, Salina Cruz.Earthquakes 5.0 to 6.0 may cause light damage to buildings and other structures. Every year there are an estimated 1320 moderate earthquakes in the world. In the past 24 hours, there have been five, in the last 10 days six, in the past 30 days six and in the last 365 days twenty-four earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater that was reported nearby.Questions or comments? What was your situation during the earthquake? Leave a comment or report about damage, shaking and activity at your home, city and country.This data comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service. Read more about the earthquake, Seismometer information, Distances, Parameters, Date-Time, Location and details about this quake, that has occurred near: 75 km SSE of San Francisco del Mar, Mexico.