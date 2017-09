In both instances, Jones was running away from Pownall, with nothing (no weapon) in either hand. Officer Pownall violated departmental policy when he made the vehicle stop with witnesses in the back of the patrol car. He also failed to notify police radio of the traffic stop or call for backup. He fired two shots at Jones while he was running away and no longer posing what appeared to be a threat to himself (Pownall) or witnesses at that moment.

One man is dead following an officer-involved shooting which took place on June 8th in Philadelphia. Now the officer who killed 30-year-old David Jones as he ran away has been suspended and potentially fired following the release of a very disturbing video and a three-month long investigation. But that disciplinary action does not go far enough for critics who say Officer Ryan Pownall should be brought up on murder charges. Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross addressed reporters saying: Ross continued saying:Issac Gardner and several members of the Black Lives Matter group protested outside of Pownall's house as well as police headquarters. Gardner remarked:Doretha Crosby is Jones' mother. She told reporters:Video of the deadly shooting shows Jones running away from the officer, around a vehicle, before being killed by the officer's bullet. But police do not dispute eye witness testimony that Jones pulled a gun on the officer first.In June, when the incident happened, Ross addressed reporters saying that eyewitnesses saw the officer approach Jones, and reach around his waist, where he felt the firearm. He ordered Jones not to "reach" for the weapon. Jones ignored that command and pulled the gun on the officer, who quickly drew his own weapon and attempted to fire.The incident in Philadelphia is the latest in what seems to be a string of cop vs. biker incidents which have left several citizens dead. Just last week we brought you the story of Demond Grimes -a 15-year-old child-who was killed by a Michigan State Police Officer Mark Bessner after the officer tased Grimes from his vehicle as the teenager was riding his ATV.Grimes then crashed into the back of a pickup truck, killing him instantly. The cowboy drive-by style shooting left his family grieving and lawyers lining up to sue the officer, the department, and the city, for his alleged reckless behavior.We will continue to bring you updates in the David Jones case from Philadelphia as they become available.