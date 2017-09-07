© Nick Phaliani



The newest of Georgia's winter resorts, Tetnuldi in Svaneti region in the western part of the country,The first snowfall at Tetnuldi has been described as a light dusting and is believed not to last long, but in the coolest months snowfall can be very high and can reach several metres.Weather experts forecast slushy snow may fall in other mountainous regions of Georgia in the coming days, but despite this, citizens are being advised not to dig out their winter coats just yet as daytime temperatures around the country are set to rise.Tetnuldi ski resort opened two years ago after the first phase of the area's development ended in January of 2015.Tetnuldi is a cut above other ski resorts in Georgia and the wider region as it has the longest trails with the biggest vertical drops in the South Caucasus.Once fully developed, the Georgian government expects Tetnuldi be the best ski resort in Eastern Europe.