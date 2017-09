© REUTERS/ Carlos Barria/File Photo



The US House Intelligence Committee has subpoenaed the heads of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Justice Department to demand that they explain why they have not yet provided information about a scandalous dossier on President Donald Trump, US media reported.The committee had on August 24 issued subpoenas to the FBI and Justice Department for documents related to the dossier, as well as information about the FBI's relationship with its author Christopher Steele, according to the report.The committee's subpoenas also seek clarification on the bureau's possible role in supporting what began as an opposition research project against Trump in the final months of the 2016 presidential election campaign, the Washington Examiner reported.The committee has now given them until September 14 to comply, the report said.Ex-British spy Steele compiled the 35-page dossier , which contained unsubstantiated claims that Trump participated in activities that could make him vulnerable to Russian blackmail attempts.The House Intelligence Committee is investigating alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election. Moscow has repeatedly denied accusations that it meddled in the vote.