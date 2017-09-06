Science of the Spirit
You'll never be famous — And that's O.K.
Emily Esfahani Smith
The New York Times
Tue, 05 Sep 2017 22:43 UTC
The New York Times
Tue, 05 Sep 2017 22:43 UTC
Having idealistic aspirations is, of course, part of being young. But thanks to social media, purpose and meaning have become conflated with glamour: Extraordinary lives look like the norm on the internet. Yet the idea that a meaningful life must be or appear remarkable is not only elitist but also misguided. Over the past five years, I've interviewed dozens of people across the country about what gives their lives meaning, and I've read through thousands of pages of psychology, philosophy and neuroscience research to understand what truly brings people satisfaction.
The most meaningful lives, I've learned, are often not the extraordinary ones. They're the ordinary ones lived with dignity.
There's perhaps no better expression of that wisdom than George Eliot's "Middlemarch," a book I think every college student should read. At 700-some pages, it requires devotion and discipline, which is kind of the point. Much like a meaningful life, the completion of this book is hard won and requires effort. The heroine of the novel is Dorothea Brooke, a wealthy young gentlewoman in a provincial English town. Dorothea has a passionate temperament and yearns to accomplish some good in the world as a philanthropist. The novel's hero, Tertius Lydgate, is an ambitious young doctor who hopes to make important scientific discoveries. Both hope to lead epic lives.
Both Dorothea and Tertius end up in disastrous marriages - she to the vicar Mr. Casaubon, he to the town beauty Rosamond. Slowly, their dreams wither away. Rosamond, who turns out to be vain and superficial, wants Tertius to pursue a career lucrative enough to support her indulgent tastes, and by the end of the novel, he acquiesces, abandoning his scientific quest to become a doctor to the rich. Though conventionally "successful," he dies at 50 believing himself a failure for not following through on his original life plan.
As for Dorothea, after the Reverend Casaubon dies, she marries her true love, Will Ladislaw. But her larger ambitions go unrealized. At first it seems that she, too, has wasted her potential.
Tertius's tragedy is that he never reconciles himself to his humdrum reality. Dorothea's triumph is that she does.
By novel's end, she settles into life as a wife and a mother, and becomes, Eliot writes, the "foundress of nothing." It may be a letdown for the reader, but not for Dorothea. She pours herself into her roles as mother and wife with "beneficent activity which she had not the doubtful pains of discovering and marking out for herself."
Looking out her window one day, she sees a family making its way down the road and realizes that she, too, is "a part of that involuntary, palpitating life, and could neither look out on it from her luxurious shelter as a mere spectator, nor hide her eyes in selfish complaining." In other words, she begins to live in the moment. Rather than succumb to the despair of thwarted dreams, she embraces her life as it is and contributes to those around her as she can.
This is Eliot's final word on Dorothea: "Her full nature, like that river of which Cyrus broke the strength, spent itself in channels which had no great name on the earth. But the effect of her being on those around her was incalculably diffusive: for the growing good of the world is partly dependent on unhistoric acts; and that things are not so ill with you and me as they might have been is half owing to the number who lived faithfully a hidden life, and rest in unvisited tombs."
It's one of the most beautiful passages in literature, and it encapsulates what a meaningful life is about: connecting and contributing to something beyond the self, in whatever humble form that may take.
Most young adults won't achieve the idealistic goals they've set for themselves. They won't become the next Mark Zuckerberg. They won't have obituaries that run in newspapers like this one. But that doesn't mean their lives will lack significance and worth. We all have a circle of people whose lives we can touch and improve - and we can find our meaning in that.
A new and growing body of research within psychology about meaningfulness confirms the wisdom of Eliot's novel - that meaning is found not in success and glamour but in the mundane. One research study showed that adolescents who did household chores felt a stronger sense of purpose. Why? The researchers believe it's because they're contributing to something bigger: their family. Another study found that cheering up a friend was an activity that created meaning in a young adult's life. People who see their occupations as an opportunity to serve their immediate community find more meaning in their work, whether it's an accountant helping his client or a factory worker supporting her family with a paycheck.
As students head to school this year, they should consider this: You don't have to change the world or find your one true purpose to lead a meaningful life. A good life is a life of goodness - and that's something anyone can aspire to, no matter their dreams or circumstances.
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
You'll never be famous — And that's O.K.Today's college students desperately want to change the world, but too many think that living a meaningful life requires doing something extraordinary and attention-grabbing like becoming an...