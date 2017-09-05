Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe (Left), Andrew and Jill McCabe (Right)
Over the weekend, Judicial Watch announced that it had filed a lawsuit against the DOJ on behalf of retired special agent Jeffrey Danik seeking records related to roughly $700,000 in political contributions made by groups tied to Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe, a long-time Clinton confidant, to the wife of FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe...the same Andrew McCabe who was conveniently overseeing multiple Hillary Clinton investigations at the time and even oversaw components of her email investigation.
The suit was filed in the U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia in support of Danik's October 25, 2016, and February 28, 2017, FOIA requests for records about McCabe's "conflicts of interest" regarding his wife's (Dr. Jill McCabe's) political campaign, and McCabe's reporting to the FBI of any job interviews or offers. Specifically, the two FOIA requests seek:
Text messages and emails of McCabe containing "Dr. Jill McCabe," "Jill," "Common Good VA," "Terry McAuliffe," "Clinton," "Virginia Democratic Party," "Democrat," "Conflict," "Senate," "Virginia Senate," "Until I return," "Paris," "France," "Campaign," "Run," "Political," "Wife," "Donation," "OGC," Email," or "New York Times."
In 2015, a political action committee run by McAuliffe, a close friend and political supporter of Bill and Hillary Clinton, donated nearly $500,000 to Jill McCabe, wife of McCabe, who was then running for the Virginia State Senate. Also, the Virginia Democratic Party, over which McAuliffe had significant influence, donated an additional $207,788 to the Jill McCabe campaign. In July 2015, Andrew McCabe was in charge of the FBI's Washington, DC, field office, which provided personnel resources to the Clinton email probe.
The Judicial Watch lawsuit comes after Danik's two previous FOIA requests went unanswered. Meanwhile, Danik says he's pursuing records on McCabe's conflicts because he knows he's "not the only retired (or serving) FBI special agent who is concerned about Mr. McCabe's conflicts of interest on the Clinton email matter."
"I am saddened by how the FBI's reputation has been tarnished by the poor judgement and ethics of its leadership," stated Mr. Danik. "I know I'm not the only retired (or serving) FBI special agent who is concerned about Mr. McCabe's conflicts of interest on the Clinton email matter. The agency seems to be illegally hiding records about this scandal, which is why I'm heading to court with Judicial Watch."
"We're honored to help Mr. Danik hold accountable the FBI-the agency he served for decades," said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. "We believe Mr. McCabe's text messages and emails will be particularly enlightening to the public seeking answers about the Clinton email debacle."
Of course, for those who haven't followed Andrew McCabe so closely, this is the same former Acting FBI Director who is also being investigated for sexual harassment and violations of the Hatch Act (see: "FBI Director McCabe Subject Of Three Separate Federal Inquiries Into Alleged Misconduct: Report
A couple of days ago we noted that, according to a report from Circa, Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe may have made a serious error by refusing to recuse himself from the Michael Flynn investigation. As it turns out, per court documents reviewed by Circa, McCabe may have harbored a personal vendetta against Flynn after he intervening on behalf of an FBI Special Agent, Robyn Gritz, who had accused McCabe and other top FBI officials of sexual discrimination. Apparently the lack of inter-agency camaraderie didn't sit well with McCabe as other FBI agents subsequently confirmed that his complete disdain for Fylnn was readily apparent.
But, according to the U.S. Office of Special Counsel (OSC), McCabe's apparent conflict of interest in the Flynn investigation may not be his only issue these days as he's also the subject of an ongoing investigation for an alleged violation of the Hatch Act for illegally campaigning in his wife's Virginia Senate race. Per Circa:
Gritz also filed a complaint against McCabe with the main federal whistleblower agency in April, alleging social media photos she found show he campaigned for his wife's Virginia state senate race in violation of the Hatch Act.
FBI employees are held to a higher standard than other federal workers under the Hatch Act and may not "endorse or oppose a candidate for partisan political office or a candidate for political party office in a political advertisement, broadcast, campaign literature, or similar material if such endorsement or opposition is done in concert with a candidate, political party, or partisan political group."
The OSC told Circa that complaint is still being actively investigated.
For those who aren't familiar, this is the same Senate race in which McCabe's wife, Jill McCabe, took nearly $500,000 from Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe to fund her campaign. Of course, Terry McAuliffe is a long-time confidant of the Clinton family and was rumored as a potential running mate for Hillary. All of which was apparently overlooked when former FBI Director James Comey allowed McCabe to participate in the investigation of Hillary's email scandal.
And just when you thought McCabe's issues couldn't get much worse, Circa notes that the Justice Department Inspector General is also investigating allegations from Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Grassley that McCabe may not have properly disclosed campaign payments to his wife on his ethics report.
Back in October 2016 the Trump team was commenting
on these 'disturbing' donations as well:
The head of the Republican National Committee says a Hillary Clinton ally's political donation to an FBI official's wife may have affected the agency's probe of the Democratic nominee's private email server.
"Given all we know about how the corrupt Clinton machine operates, it's hard not to see this as anything other than a down payment to influence the FBI's criminal investigation into Hillary Clinton's private email server," RNC chief Reince Priebus said in a statement Monday. [...]
Republican nominee Donald Trump's presidential campaign on Monday also said McAuliffe's donation raises serious ethical questions.
"Last night's revelation that close Clinton ally Terry McAuliffe authorized $675,000 to the wife of a top official at the FBI, who conveniently was promoted to deputy director, and helped oversee the investigation into Clinton's email server is deeply disturbing and calls into question the entire investigation," senior communications adviser Jason Miller said in a statement.
If Clinton can buy her way out of an investigation and evade one even after her arch-enemy gets into office, the chances of justice for her and her criminal network are very slim.
