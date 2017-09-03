Three foreign nationals from India were arrested Saturday after deputies found a beaten woman and her child being held inside her home, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.Deputies described the woman, 33-year-old Silky Gaind, as "badly beaten and bruised over her entire body" from beatings by her husband and his parents that they say had "been ongoing for an extended period of time."In response to a request for a welfare check, deputies arrived about 6:30 a.m. Saturday at 9601 Greenbank Drive, the home of the woman and her husband, 33-year-old Devbir Kalsi. Though deputies had confirmed people were inside the home, repeated knocks at the door went unanswered.Eventually, Gaind tried to open the door and "screamed for the deputy to save her and her child," the Sheriff's Office said. A deputy then forced the door open to find Kalsi. When he tried to push the door closed, the deputy began arresting him before being confronted by the man's father, Jasbir Kalsi, 67, and mother, Bhupinder Kalsi, 61.According to an arrest report, Devbir Kalsi and his wife got into an argument on Friday night, during which he struck her "repeatedly and forcefully." When the woman tried to defend herself, Devbir Kalsi's began hitting her, too, causing bruises on her face, neck and torso before Jasbir Kalsi threatened to stab her with a kitchen knife, the report said.Both Devbir and Jasbir Kalsi face charges of false imprisonment, child abuse and denying access to 911. Devbir Kalsi faces an additional charge of felony battery, and Jasbir Kalsi is accused of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bhupinder Kalsi faces charges of battery domestic violence and failure to report child abuse.