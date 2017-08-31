Taxpayers and Charity Paid First

David Mitchell, founder of an advocacy group called Patients for Affordable Drugs, said in a statement that the $475,000 cost is "excessive" and claims the federal government spent $200 million in early research on CAR-T therapy before Novartis purchased rights to the treatment. The group recently met with the company to appeal for a "fair" price for its therapy. Previous estimates predicted a price tag between $600,000 to $725,000.

We couldn't get funding from the National Cancer Institute to do that trial. You know, we're in a real problem, disarray right now in national funding of research. It was all done by philanthropy. We received a lot of money over the last 15 years from the Leukemia [& Lymphoma] Society and they've been the primary ones that developed this. There was no industry support available.

At LLS, we work toward finding cures and ensuring blood cancer patients have access to treatments. Over our 68-year history, we have invested more than $1 billion in research to advance lifesaving treatments and cures.



Over two decades ago, LLS began investing in research conducted by Carl June, MD, and his team at the University of Pennsylvania and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. We funded the academic researchers working to develop this treatment, and had no role in Novartis's licensing of the therapy.

Our partnership with Novartis is completely unrelated to CAR-T development. Novartis, as do other pharmaceutical companies, provides funding to LLS to support our patient education and support services.

