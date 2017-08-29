Four people have reportedly been killed after a mudslide hit the mountainous district of Sironko on Monday.Sironko Resident District Commissioner, Moses Wamoto Kigai says the victims were residents of Masaba Village in Masaba Sub-county.He says several people are still missing and that a rescue team has been sent to the area.But Elgon Region Police Spokesperson Suwedi Mansour said one person was reportedly killed while ten others are missing.According to local leaders and security officials, houses were knocked down, livestock buried and at least 200 people from 40 families were displaced.The affected villages are Marobo and Shikhuyu in Buluchecke Sub-county and Nabutsasi in Bumayoka Sub-county.