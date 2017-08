© Franck Robichon/Pool Photo via AP

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is trimming State Department staff, with an eye on positions added under former President Barack Obama.a senior Trump administration official told Fox News on Tuesday. The staffers whose positions will be eliminated are those who worked on projects such as closing Guantanamo Bay, implementing the Iran Deal and the transparency coordinator position created in response to Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server.The reorganization is broader than just those 38 staffersTwenty-one other staffers will be integrated into other bureaus, while nine will be eliminated entirely. The remaining spots will be "folded into existing positions" or transferred to USAID.The move to eliminate special envoys is widely supported by bureaucrats in the building, a former State Department official who served in the Bush administration told FOX Business. Democratic administrations tend to expand the amount of special envoys while Republican leaders trim them down, the official said.Former Secretary of State Colin Powell made similar cuts in 2001, eliminating nearly half of all special envoys, representative and advisor positions carried over from the Clinton administration.As previously reported by FOX Business, rumors of a restructuring within the State Department have caused speculation among staffers in the building, though civil service jobs are not typically easy to eliminate.The Trump administration has not shied away from attacking bloated federal agencies and, like President Donald Trump, Tillerson is a businessman, having led oil and gas giant Exxon Mobil ( XOM ) for 10 years after a lifelong career with the company. During that tenure, he gained a reputation for being a savvy negotiator when it came to dealing with difficult foreign leaders, including the Russians, as detailed by The Wall Street Journal.