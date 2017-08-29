Russian military vehicles have been sighted in the Kurdish-held city of Tal Rifaat in the northern Aleppo countryside yesterday.

It was reported by local sources on the ground that a Russian MP was also sighted, but this could not be verified by Fort Russ News at this time.

With Turkey's threat to storm the city and root out the Kurdish YPG, the Syrian branch of the Kurdistan Workers Party that Ankara recognizes as a terrorist group, it is assumed that the deployment of the Russian Military Police is to prevent such an event from occurring.

