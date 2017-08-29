Puppet Masters
The real threat to our republic: The Orwellian and fascistic Antifa
Ned Ryun
The Hill
Sun, 27 Aug 2017 07:00 UTC
For all the talk of Trumpian bluster or exaggeration, there is only one group that seeks to systematically and violently achieve its goals here in the United States on a broad scale: the so-called "anti-fascist" movement, now commonly called "Antifa." And the goal? It's not "anti-fascist" or "anti-racist" as they attempt to portray themselves. It's the systematic elimination of free speech, free assembly, and free thought via any means necessary, including violent protest, the media and Orwellian revisionism.
It is the imposition of a perverse type of intolerance based on Marxist and Chinese communist values that, it turns out, is far more welcome and pervasive within the Democrat Party of Sens. Bernie Sanders (D-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) than neo-Nazis, the KKK and white supremacists are in the Republican Party. The gunman, James Hodgkinson, who shot Rep. Steve Scalise and four others in Alexandria was a habitual Antifa website visitor and advocate and Sanders volunteer. Even Democrat vice presidential candidate, Sen. Tim Kaine's (D-Va.) son has been identified as an Antifa activist.
Yet, the media would have us believe that it is the white supremacist movement that is the real threat to our republic. Consider that most media estimates put the Antifa movement, largely built out of the "Occupy" movement of 2008-2010, at more than 200,000 members. The Southern Poverty Law Center, on the other hand, puts the number of Klu Klux Klan members at about 6,000 KKK ...in a country of almost 330 million. But actions speak volumes compared to mere numbers.
The vandalized statue of Christopher Columbus? Antifa. The statue torn down in Durham, N.C.? Antifa. The violence in Charlottesville? Antifa. The violence in Seattle? Antifa. Not excusing the vile nature of the white supremacist protest, but it was a licensed march that remained comparatively nonviolent, albeit troubling, until, as one eyewitness described it, "It started raining balloons filled with urine, feces, paint, burning chemicals & boards with nails driven into them."
This violence against reprehensible, yet innocent citizens, and more importantly, law enforcement, which the Antifa routinely violently opposes, is not the result of a few bad apples. It's the fundamental philosophy of the loose confederation of Antifa cells, much of it laid out for all to read on "how to" websites.
Ominously, the group that over the past few years has preferred baseball bats, axe handles, even small flag poles - all with nails installed to make them latter day DIY maces - is upgrading their arsenal. Consider what Daryl Jenkins, a national Antifa leader said recently, "If we care about [our country], we're the ones who need to go out there and do what needs to be done. More and more to the hard left, you start seeing people willing to bear arms. I don't run with people who don't care for guns all that much."
Increasingly, the violence we are seeing on the streets is not the result of the alt-right movement, but of the Antifa movement imposing their views on our society: tearing down statues, burning the American flag, shutting down town hall meetings, destroying private property and looting. All of it tactical toward achieving the goals of destroying the American culture, society and economy. Never mind that the tactics are themselves the tactics of the fascist.
Yet, the likes of CNN and the New York Times and Washington Post spend much of their time touting the alt-right threat. Why? A couple of reasons. First, most mainstream media types are philosophically inclined toward anti-establishment organizations from the start; they see little wrong with crypto-fascist violence if the stated goals are in line with their own values systems.
Second, that the Antifa movement hides behind its opposition to the Trump administration gives them the veneer of respectable protest the mainstream media needs to protect them. Finally, it's a lot harder to look in a mirror and admit that your own values are being corrupted, when you can easily point your finger at others and judge, especially if the mob encourages and rewards you for doing so.
But as the Antifa movement showed during the Obama administration, with riots and violence during global economic meetings in Washington, D.C. and elsewhere, their ilk have little loyalty to even their most ardent supporters and enablers. The media like CNN and others on the Left coddling them should be careful; you can only embrace vipers for so long before they turn on you.
