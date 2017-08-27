"Here we show that this factor is not formed as a by-product of this reaction, but that it is specifically synthesized by a previously undiscovered enzyme, lachrymatory-factor synthase. It may be possible to develop a non-lachrymatory onion that still retains its characteristic flavour and high nutritional value by downregulating the activity of this synthase enzyme."2

The Science Behind the Smell

Onions Offer a Unique Set of Nutrients for Health

High blood pressure

Platelet clot formation

Coronary artery disease

Peripheral vascular diseases

Stroke

Have been used in ancient traditional medical treatments for millennia

Help optimize cholesterol production by inhibiting the HMG-CoAreductase enzyme in liver cells

Exert antibacterial, antiviral and antifungal activity

Inhibit atherosclerosis by reducing stiffness in your blood vessels

Help decrease in overall risk of coronary artery disease and peripheral vascular diseases

Not All Tears Are the Same, Especially if You're Chopping Onions

"It was really interesting. It looked like an aerial view, almost as if I was looking down at a landscape from a plane ... Eventually, I started wondering - would a tear of grief look any different than a tear of joy? And how would they compare to, say, an onion tear?"6

"All tears contain a variety of biological substances (including oils, antibodies and enzymes) suspended in salt water, but as Fisher saw, tears from each of the different categories include distinct molecules as well. Emotional tears, for instance, have been found to contain protein-based hormones including the neurotransmitter leucine encephalin, a natural painkiller that is released when the body is under stress."7

Another Reason Why Tears Are Useful

"A strong correlation between tear and blood glucose levels was found, suggesting that measurement of tear glucose is a potential noninvasive substitute for blood glucose measurements, and the new sensor configuration could aid in conducting further research in this direction. It may be possible to measure tear glucose levels multiple times per day to monitor blood glucose changes without the potential pain from the repeated invasive blood drawing method."11