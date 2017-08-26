red bold

the reasons why males are often more variable remain elusive

Experience alters brain structures and functioning, so causal statements about brain differences and success in math and science are circular. A wide range of sociocultural forces contribute to sex differences in mathematics and science achievement and ability - including the effects of family, neighborhood, peer, and school influences; training and experience; and cultural practices.

SUMMARY AND CONCLUSIONS

Average Sex Differences in Cognitive Abilities

This assumption is not fully supported by the biological literature because, for many species, sex differences are not evident in infancy and often do not emerge until the age of reproductive maturation. The simple distinction between cognitive sex differences that emerge early in life and those that emerge later does not rule out environmental effects, because the uterine environment affects the development of a fetus.

Sex Differences in Math and Science Performance in the Tails of the Distribution

An Evolutionary Account of Sex Differences in Math and Science

From an evolutionary perspective, sex differences in advanced math and science have not evolved in any direct way

Sex Differences in Brain Structure and Function

Sociocultural Factors, Sex, and Math and Science Abilities

boys seem to benefit more from enriched neighborhoods and to be hurt more by deprived neighborhoods. Schools certainly influence students' learning and performance; research has documented systematic, subtle differences in the ways that teachers treat males compared with the ways they treat females in math and science classrooms. Cross-cultural research demonstrates that the magnitude of sex differences in math performance varies across nations

Many women in math and science areas do report significant sex discrimination, and these experiences likely shape the direction their careers take.