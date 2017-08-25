A Calgary man is in hospital after being attacked by a bear in the Panther River, Alta. area.The 32-year-old man was eating on Thursday at about 9 a.m. in a wilderness area popular with hikers when he was attacked.said Sundre RCMP Cpl. Ronald Bumbry."But the male managed to fight off further attacks and was able to hike back to his vehicle, which was several kilometers away. He was then able to drive to a Panther River lodge to seek assistance."The man was taken by private helicopter to the Sundre Hospital and then to Calgary by ambulance. He suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries to his head and face.Bumbry said police don't know what kind of bear attacked the man, but it's possible the animal may have been attracted by the smell of food.Alberta fish and wildlife officers are now investigating. Panther River is northwest of Calgary, near Banff National Park."Due to the remote location of the attack, there is no danger to the public at this time," RCMP said in a news release.