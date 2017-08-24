August Snow in Romania
Snow has fallen on the Pietrosu peak, in Northern Romania's Maramures county, during the night of August 22 to August 23. The snow layer reached 3 centimeters and was visible from the town of Borşa, where temperatures dropped by 30 degrees Celsius in just a few days, Mediafax reported.

Sorin Timiş, the mayor of Borşa, told Mediafax that he did not remember ever to have snowed in the area during the month of August.

"The temperature on the mountain dropped to 0 degrees Celsius, and in Borşa to 6 degrees Celsius," the mayor said. Only a few days before, the temperatures in town were at 36 degrees Celsius.