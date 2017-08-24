© Angela Antunes / CC by 2.0

Man's best friend is more likely to turn on him in South Africa than anywhere else in the world.The firm is advising people on their rights and possible claims stemming from dog attacks.and in South Africa dogs account for 76 percent to 94 percent of animal bite injuries, and dog bite fatalities are higher because of lack of post-exposure treatment and appropriate access to healthcare.In the US, the figure is three percent to 18 percent and also lower in Australia, Canada and France.With high crime rate, large breeds of dogs are popular and many dogs are trained to be aggressive for security purposes.Source: Cape Argus